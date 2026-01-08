Vedanta's Anil Agarwal renews 75% wealth pledge after son's death
Anil Agarwal, Chairman of Vedanta Group, is grieving the sudden loss of his son Agnivesh Agarwal (49), who passed away from a cardiac arrest while recovering from a skiing accident in New York.
Calling it "the darkest day" of his life, Anil shared that the family had been hopeful for Agnivesh's recovery.
Family stays committed to giving back
Even in this tough time, Anil Agarwal is sticking to the promise he made—shared with his late son Agnivesh—to give back more than 75% of what he earns to society, focusing on fighting child hunger, supporting education, empowering women, and creating jobs for young people in India.
Who was Agnivesh?
Agnivesh played key roles at Vedanta Group and founded Fujairah Gold.
He was known not just as a business leader but also as a sportsman and musician who stayed humble and approachable.
His legacy lives on through his work and the impact he made on those around him.