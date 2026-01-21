Vedanta's ₹450cr stock options: Everyone gets a piece
Vedanta announced a massive ₹450 crore Employee Stock Options Scheme (ESOS) on September 2, 2025 (FY26), and here's the cool part—it spans employees across levels, from senior management to entry-level staff.
Shares are going for just Re 1 each, so employees can actually own a slice of Vedanta and benefit if the company does well.
Why this matters for Vedanta—and its people
This isn't new for Vedanta—they've been running ESOS for over 20 years, but equity awards have shot up more than 80% in the last five years.
The company says the scheme links compensation to share-price performance and promotes inclusive wealth creation.
The scheme directly rewards people whose work drives growth.
A global player with its hands in everything
Vedanta isn't just big in India—they've got operations across Africa, Asia, and the Middle East, working in everything from oil and gas to metals like zinc, copper, and iron ore.
This geographic and sectoral mix gives them exposure across multiple markets and commodities.