Veegaland Developers to launch ₹210cr IPO from Sept 9-15
Business
Kochi-based Veegaland Developers, known for its apartment projects in Kerala, is launching a ₹210 crore IPO from September 9 to 15.
The company is offering up to 1.5 crore new shares, each priced between ₹130 and ₹140.
Veegaland Developers IPO requires 107-share minimum
You'll need to bid for at least 107 shares if you want in, and the equity shares are proposed to be listed on BSE and NSE.
Veegaland is part of the broader V-Guard Group, which traces its origins to 1977, has completed 10 residential projects so far and is currently building 12 ongoing projects comprising 987 units.