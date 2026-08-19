Velaura AI raises $110 million Series A, surpasses $1B valuation
Velaura AI, a startup making low-power chips for data centers and robotics, just raised $110 million in Series A funding, pushing its value past the $1 billion mark.
Big names such as Seligman Ventures and Samsung Catalyst Fund backed the round.
The cash will go toward speeding up development and deployment of its AI products and hiring fresh talent.
Titan Core targets data center efficiency
Velaura's technology helps AI data centers use less power and save money.
Earlier this year, Velaura announced Titan Core, its proprietary chip design platform targeting greater efficiency and power savings in data center workloads.
Velaura is engaged with three of the four largest cloud computing providers. The company earns through upfront fees plus royalties based on how much energy clients save.
CEO Rajiv Khemani, co-founder and CEO of Velaura AI, said, "The next era of AI will be defined not only by better models, but also by fundamentally better compute economics."