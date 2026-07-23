Vellora Impact stock jumps 20% after ₹7.90cr Q1 profit

Vellora Impact's stock jumped 20% on Thursday after the company posted a major comeback in its first-quarter fiscal 2027 results.

It reported a net profit of ₹7.90 crore, flipping last year's loss of ₹2.11 crore and improving from just ₹0.21 crore last quarter.

Revenue also shot up to ₹141.92 crore, way higher than the ₹1.17 crore seen both last year and in the previous quarter.