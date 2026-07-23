Vellora Impact stock jumps 20% after ₹7.90cr Q1 profit
Vellora Impact's stock jumped 20% on Thursday after the company posted a major comeback in its first-quarter fiscal 2027 results.
It reported a net profit of ₹7.90 crore, flipping last year's loss of ₹2.11 crore and improving from just ₹0.21 crore last quarter.
Revenue also shot up to ₹141.92 crore, way higher than the ₹1.17 crore seen both last year and in the previous quarter.
Agriculture delivered ₹7.98cr EBITDA
The agriculture segment powered this growth, bringing in all of Vellora's revenue and an EBITDA of ₹7.98 crore for the quarter.
Expenses did rise sharply to ₹134.02 crore, mostly due to higher stock-in-trade costs, but profit before tax still reached ₹7.90 crore.
Notably, retail investors now hold 97% of the company's shares, showing strong faith even with recent market ups and downs!