Venezuela's stock market jumps after Maduro's arrest
Business
Venezuela's main stock index soared over 50% in a single day after President Nicolas Maduro was arrested, closing at its highest level this year.
Investors are seeing this as a fresh start, with hopes for serious economic changes ahead.
Why does this matter?
Maduro's arrest has eased political uncertainty and sparked optimism that Venezuela might finally get reforms and relief from sanctions.
The country's bonds are also rising, and there is speculation that oil output could increase in the future, hinting at renewed international interest.
With Vice President Delcy Rodriguez stepping in and promising cooperation, many are watching to see if real change is on the horizon.