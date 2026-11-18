Venk Krishnan encourages Indian IT firms to build AI agents
Venk Krishnan, president of TiE Bangalore, is encouraging Indian IT companies to use their deep industry experience to create practical AI agents.
He believes that with decades of know-how in managing complex systems, these firms could develop AI apps that rival human skills.
Krishnan also gave a heads-up: traditional entry-level coding and QA jobs might disappear in the next three to five years.
Krishnan suggests engineers build AI skills
Krishnan suggests engineers start building up their AI skills soon.
For startups worried about the high costs of advanced AI models, he recommends focusing on useful applications instead of trying to build massive models from scratch.
He also thinks government support, like subsidies or shared resources, could help make things easier for young companies diving into AI.