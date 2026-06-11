Venkatesh Korla: AI personalizes HGS service, influences nearly 25% revenue

HGS signs 100+ clients despite slump

HGS takes foundational AI models and enhances them with industry-specific and enterprise-specific knowledge and workflows to give brands "segment of one" experiences, making every interaction feel unique.

Even though profits dropped sharply and overall revenue slipped in FY26 (fiscal year 2026), HGS added more than 100 new clients last year by blending AI with human teams for better efficiency.

Looking ahead, HGS is expanding its health care business into medical devices and patient support services, aiming for fresh growth beyond its usual insurance focus.