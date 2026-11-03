Venture capitalists increasingly back AI startups including Wonderful, Distyl AI

Venture capitalists are all in on AI-powered startups right now.

Instead of backing companies that need lots of human coders, they're putting huge money into businesses built around AI tech, like Wonderful and Distyl AI, which raised $550 million in September 2026 and $175 million a year ago at $5 billion and $1.8 billion valuations, respectively.

It's a clear sign that investors see more potential (and profit) in smart software than in traditional coding-heavy companies.