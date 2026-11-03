Venture capitalists increasingly back AI startups including Wonderful, Distyl AI
Venture capitalists are all in on AI-powered startups right now.
Instead of backing companies that need lots of human coders, they're putting huge money into businesses built around AI tech, like Wonderful and Distyl AI, which raised $550 million in September 2026 and $175 million a year ago at $5 billion and $1.8 billion valuations, respectively.
It's a clear sign that investors see more potential (and profit) in smart software than in traditional coding-heavy companies.
AI-first services cut overhead boost profits
AI-first services can grow fast and don't need big teams, which means higher profits with less overhead, a dream combo for investors.
The buzz around Wonderful and Distyl AI's recent success shows how much confidence there is in these lean, tech-driven models to shake up the industry and deliver serious returns.