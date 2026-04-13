Venture funding hits $300B as AI startups take 80%
Business
Venture funding just hit an all-time high of $300 billion in the Jan-March quarter, and AI startups are grabbing almost all the spotlight: 80% of that cash went to them.
The big winners? OpenAI, Anthropic, xAI, and Waymo together pulled in a massive $188 billion, showing most of the money is going to just a handful of major players.
Investment excluding mega AI deals $112B
Even without those giant AI deals, total investment would still be huge at $112 billion. Investors are making bigger bets on fewer companies, with early-stage and seed funding both seeing strong growth.
Meanwhile, in India, it's a different story: early-stage activity is improving but mid- and late-stage funding is tight as global investors become more selective about backing Indian AI startups.