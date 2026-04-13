Venture funding hits $300B as AI startups take 80% Business Apr 13, 2026

Venture funding just hit an all-time high of $300 billion in the Jan-March quarter, and AI startups are grabbing almost all the spotlight: 80% of that cash went to them.

The big winners? OpenAI, Anthropic, xAI, and Waymo together pulled in a massive $188 billion, showing most of the money is going to just a handful of major players.