Venu Srinivasan questions Noel Tata's Sir Dorabji Tata Trust chairmanship
Business
Venu Srinivasan, a trustee at Sir Dorabji Tata Trust, has challenged Noel Tata's appointment as chairman, saying he questioned the appointment and the basis for his chairmanship, and he was left out of key decisions, like picking Neville Tata as trustee last year.
He's also worried about the trust getting too involved in business with Tata Sons.
Srinivasan seeks inquiry meeting pause recusal
Srinivasan wants an official inquiry into how things are being run and thinks all trust meetings should be paused for now.
He's asked that Noel recuse from certain decisions about Tata Sons, especially after a recent move to limit Srinivasan's own voting rights.
On top of that, he's flagged possible tax trouble if the trust goes beyond the limits on commercial activity under new tax rules.