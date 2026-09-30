Venu Srinivasan seeks probe into Tata Trusts over Tata Sons
Venu Srinivasan, a trustee at Tata Trusts, wants an official investigation into how the trusts are being run.
He is especially concerned about their influence over Tata Sons' business decisions and has questioned Noel Tata holding two key roles at once.
The Maharashtra Charity Commissioner has been asked to step in and look into these issues.
Srinivasan warns SDTT tax-exempt status risk
Srinivasan worries that the trusts getting too involved in business could put their tax-exempt status at risk.
He also pushed back against a move that limited his own voting rights, saying it gives too much power to just a few people.
Srinivasan said SDTT is a public charitable trust and its substantial shareholding in Tata Sons cannot be permitted to result in the trust itself assuming the functions of a commercial enterprise or participating directly in the conduct of Tata Sons' business affairs, urging that the current board stay unchanged while things get sorted out.