Vera Health's AI platform adopted by 800,000 clinicians worldwide
Vera Health, a medical AI platform started by two MIT grads with doctor parents, is suddenly everywhere: over 800,000 clinicians in 190 countries use it now, up from just a few thousand last year.
Even though the team is only 12 people, they've managed to raise $32 million and become one of the fastest-growing names in health tech.
Vera Health closes $28.5 million Series A
Most of Vera's growth came from doctors recommending it to each other.
Their recent $28.5 million Series A round was led by Threshold Ventures, with support from Mantis VC, SV Angel, Y Combinator, and Gradient.
The app's big draw? It lets clinicians search through more than 60 million peer-reviewed papers, guidelines, consensus statements, and drug labels for evidence-based answers, and it's now the most downloaded clinical app in the world every month since June.