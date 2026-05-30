Veranda Learning posts 1st full-year FY26 profit ₹130 cr

Veranda to spin off commerce arm

Veranda nearly doubled its fourth-quarter profit to ₹16 crore and saw enrollments jump 21% to 2.6 lakh students, with fee collections up by 40%.

Big boosts came from their new digital Commerce Virtuals for classes 11 and 12 and opening more offline centers in smaller cities.

Looking ahead, Veranda is spinning off its commerce arm (J.K. Shah Commerce Education Ltd.) and aims to triple or even quadruple revenue in that segment by FY30, with final approval expected mid-July.