Veranda Learning Solutions' profit after tax nearly sixfold to ₹34cr
Business
Veranda Learning Solutions just had a standout quarter, with its profit after tax soaring nearly six times to ₹34 crore compared with last year's ₹6 crore.
This boost came mostly from lower finance costs and some helpful tax adjustments.
Veranda revenue 41% to ₹150cr
The company's revenue grew 41% year over year, reaching ₹150 crore.
Student enrollments also saw a big leap, rising from 77,264 in Q1FY26 to 1,03,963 students in Q1FY27.
That surge helped push collections up to ₹165 crore.
Veranda commerce revenue jumps to ₹109cr
Veranda's commerce courses brought in the most revenue, jumping from ₹74 crore to ₹109 crore. Managed school services and vocational education also grew steadily.
The government test prep segment broke records with 15,724 admissions, a 28% increase, and revenue climbed to ₹32 crore.