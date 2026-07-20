Veriqus secures ₹387Cr from Norwest Venture Partners to expand network
Business
Mumbai's Veriqus Group just landed ₹387 crore (around $40 million) in fresh funding, thanks to Norwest Venture Partners.
Founded by Roshi Jain and Anand Khatau, Veriqus uses AI to help manage assets and plans to use this cash to grow its network of 500-plus wealth creators, while expanding into Tier II cities and other fast-growing spots across India.
Veriqus advisors handle ₹1.2L/cr assets
Veriqus works with advisors handling a massive over ₹1.2 lakh crore in assets.
The new funds will fuel smarter tech for better advisor productivity and client engagement, especially in nonmetro areas where demand is rising.
Overall, Indian wealthtech startups are on a roll, raising over $634 million across 51 deals recently, showing investors are seriously interested in this space.