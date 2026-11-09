Veritas Finance receives SEBI observations for ₹900cr issue, 1.28cr OFS
Veritas Finance, a Chennai-based lender focused on small businesses, got the Securities and Exchange Board of India's (SEBI) observations on the draft offer documents on October 19, 2026, to launch a ₹900 crore fresh issue of equity shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 1.28 crore shares.
This move lets them issue new shares and also allows some existing investors to sell part of their stake.
Veritas Finance to expand MSME lending
Big names like Lok Capital Growth Fund and British International Investment plc (backed by the United Kingdom government) are among those selling shares.
Veritas had earlier planned a much larger IPO but held off.
Founded in 2015, the company is all about supporting micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), and this fresh capital should help them grow their lending game even further.