Veritas Finance receives SEBI observations for ₹900cr issue, 1.28cr OFS

Veritas Finance, a Chennai-based lender focused on small businesses, got the Securities and Exchange Board of India's (SEBI) observations on the draft offer documents on October 19, 2026, to launch a ₹900 crore fresh issue of equity shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 1.28 crore shares.

This move lets them issue new shares and also allows some existing investors to sell part of their stake.