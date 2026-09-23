Verizon launches $70 million AI training initiative across the country
Verizon just announced a $70 million push to help people get better at artificial intelligence: think job seekers, small businesses, and teachers all over the country.
They're teaming up with nonprofits like Goodwill and getting resources from big tech names like IBM, Google, Microsoft, Anthropic, and OpenAI.
The goal? Help folks keep up as jobs change in an AI-powered world.
Dan Schulman seeks Fortune 100 $50-$70 million
Verizon's CEO Dan Schulman says this isn't just about jobs, it's about shaping the future workforce and even protecting democracy.
He's encouraging other Fortune 100 companies to chip in $50 to $70 million each for a nationwide AI training fund.
This builds on Verizon's earlier efforts retraining workers after last year's layoffs, showing they're serious about helping people adapt and thrive.