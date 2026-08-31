VerSe Innovation launches SparkStation AI, cuts brand film costs

VerSe Innovation (the folks behind Dailyhunt and Josh) just introduced SparkStation, an AI-powered platform that makes creating videos way easier.

Everything (scripting, casting, editing, and sharing) happens in one place.

The best part? A 60-second brand film that used to cost ₹10 lakh to ₹25 lakh could be made for just ₹50,000 to ₹75,000, and delivered in about a day, if VerSe Innovation's latest AI bet lives up to its promise.

VerSe has committed more than $30 million over two years to GPU infrastructure, AI orchestration and specialist talent.