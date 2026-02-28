Vertex launches Responsible AI Lab with ₹100 crore investment

Vertex Group announced the launch of a Responsible AI Lab in Gurgaon, investing ₹100 crore over three years. The goal? Build AI that's fair, transparent, and respects your privacy—right from the start. This move is part of their big plan to grow globally and become a ₹1,000-crore digital powerhouse.

What will the lab focus on? The lab will level up Vertex's VAssist platform (think: smarter automated contact centers) and dive into research on things like ethical AI design, decision-making that understands context, and large language models for regulated industries.

They're also working on features like audit trails and privacy-first data setups to keep everything above board with global rules.

Upskilling AI professionals Beyond tech, the lab wants to upskill 8,000+ AI pros in India by 2028—training engineers, data scientists, and even AI ethicists so industries like fintech or healthtech can use AI responsibly.