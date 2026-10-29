Vi launches prepaid family data sharing plan in India

You can send 500MB of data at a time to family members, but there are limits: only once per day, twice a week, and four times a month.

The shared data expires at 11:59pm on the day it is received. To share, each member needs at least 600MB left in their balance and an active validity pack.

Heads up: data from add-on or promo packs isn't shareable, and all these features are only available through the Vi app.

It's designed to make managing group data easy (and maybe save everyone a little money).