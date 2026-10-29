Vi launches prepaid family data sharing plan in India
Vi (Vodafone Idea) just dropped a prepaid family plan in India that lets you share mobile data with up to four people, all while keeping your own existing plans.
Everything runs through the Vi app, and you can snag up to 10% off on recharges if you use it.
Vi app family data sharing limits
You can send 500MB of data at a time to family members, but there are limits: only once per day, twice a week, and four times a month.
The shared data expires at 11:59pm on the day it is received. To share, each member needs at least 600MB left in their balance and an active validity pack.
Heads up: data from add-on or promo packs isn't shareable, and all these features are only available through the Vi app.
It's designed to make managing group data easy (and maybe save everyone a little money).