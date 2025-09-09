Vi takes DoT's ₹9,450cr demand to Supreme Court
Vodafone Idea (Vi) has gone to the Supreme Court, challenging a fresh ₹9,450 crore demand from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) for unpaid telecom dues up to FY19.
Vi argues this new bill ignores earlier Supreme Court rulings from 2020, which had already settled what they owed up to FY17 and said no more reassessments.
Now, Vi wants the court to cancel or recalculate this extra demand.
Wider implications for telecom sector
This case isn't just about one company—it's a big deal for India's whole telecom sector.
Vi says DoT's math double-counts some amounts and stretches beyond what was decided before.
With Vi already under heavy financial stress—and having paid ₹7,900 crore so far—this new demand piles on more debt.
The court's decision could impact how much money the government collects and set the rules for future disputes in Indian telecom.