You can use Vodafone Idea's voice-only plans by October-end

The TRAI mandate particularly targets 2G and feature phone users in India.

This is expected to have a significant impact on the average revenue per user (ARPU) and revenues of companies like Vodafone Idea and Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited, which have a large number of subscribers in this segment.

Notably, 34% of Vi's subscriber base consists of 2G users while they make up about 85% of BSNL's total subscriber base.