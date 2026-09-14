This auto component maker plans to raise $400M via IPO
What's the story
Faridabad-based Victura Group, a leading manufacturer of auto components, has appointed Rothschild as an advisor for its upcoming public listing. The move is part of a plan to raise between $300 million and $400 million through the IPO process. Rothschild will serve as an independent advisor in the listing process, which is likely to be a combination of primary capital raise and secondary share sale by existing shareholders.
Strategy
Funds to be utilized for expansion and reducing promoter stake
Victura has already started initial discussions with merchant bankers and is expected to make further appointments in the coming months. The company plans to use the funds raised from its IPO for expansion purposes, while also reducing some of its promoters' stake.
Company profile
More about the company
Founded in 1972 by the Banga family, Victura manufactures a wide range of automotive components.
These include sheet metal components, seat frames, exhaust system parts, stampings, hangers and pressure pipes, forged components as well as CNC and machined components.
The company has expanded its operations across five states and 10 warehousing centers in the US, Mexico, Czech Republic, South Africa and Europe.
Market position
Financial performance and major customers
Victura competes with other major automotive component and metal engineering manufacturers such as Uno Minda, Motherson Group, Varroc Engineering, JBM Group and Indo Autotech.
The company's major customers include MSIL, TML, M&M among others.
In FY25, Victura reported an operating revenue of ₹3,284.95 crore as compared to ₹2,900 crore in the previous fiscal year.
Its net profit also grew from ₹250.84 crore in FY24 to ₹278.85 crore in FY25 according to documents sourced by Tofler from corporate affairs ministry records.