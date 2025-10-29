Video editing boom: Indian freelancers cash in on global demand Business Oct 29, 2025

India's creator economy is on fire, and freelance video editors are at the heart of it.

With Instagram Reels and YouTube Shorts taking off, more creators are looking for skilled editors to make their content pop.

This boom is helping freelancers like Tabish Yasdani and Harshal Sharma level up both their skills and earnings, as they tackle more advanced projects.