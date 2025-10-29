Video editing boom: Indian freelancers cash in on global demand
India's creator economy is on fire, and freelance video editors are at the heart of it.
With Instagram Reels and YouTube Shorts taking off, more creators are looking for skilled editors to make their content pop.
This boom is helping freelancers like Tabish Yasdani and Harshal Sharma level up both their skills and earnings, as they tackle more advanced projects.
Indian editors are much cheaper than their Western counterparts
Indian video editors typically charge ₹200-₹1,000 per hour—much less than what you'd pay globally.
That means many international creators are turning to India for affordable, quality editing.
As more people want polished videos, this demand just keeps rising.
The industry is set to grow even more
The Indian freelance creator services market could hit $775 million by 2030.
The push comes from creators needing editors who get their vibe—and new AI tools that make editing faster and smarter for everyone involved.