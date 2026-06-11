Vidhi Khandelwal sells nearly 4.5 million GNG shares in ₹175cr deal
GNG Electronics, known for refurbished gadgets, just pulled off a massive ₹1.75 billion block deal.
Promoter Vidhi S Khandelwal sold nearly 4.5 million shares at ₹390 each, catching the eye of big names like Goldman Sachs and Motilal Oswal.
Domestic mutual funds and foreign investors were quick to join in, showing strong confidence in the brand.
Motilal Oswal forecasts rapid GNG growth
Foreign players like Mobius Investment Trust Plc and MCP Emerging Markets Fund LP also grabbed stakes, highlighting GNG's reach across 46 countries.
According to Motilal Oswal's recent report, GNG is set for rapid growth (thanks to affordable tech, right-to-repair laws, and AI upgrades) with profits expected to soar over the next few years.
The company's "Electronics Bazaar" platform keeps warranty costs low while scaling up operations smoothly.