Vidhi Khandelwal sells nearly 4.5 million GNG shares in ₹175cr deal

Motilal Oswal forecasts rapid GNG growth

Foreign players like Mobius Investment Trust Plc and MCP Emerging Markets Fund LP also grabbed stakes, highlighting GNG's reach across 46 countries.

According to Motilal Oswal's recent report, GNG is set for rapid growth (thanks to affordable tech, right-to-repair laws, and AI upgrades) with profits expected to soar over the next few years.

The company's "Electronics Bazaar" platform keeps warranty costs low while scaling up operations smoothly.