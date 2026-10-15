Vietnam Airlines to launch nonstop Hanoi Ahmedabad flights November 3

Flights leave Hanoi at 5:35pm and land in Ahmedabad at 9:30pm local time; the return departs Ahmedabad at 10:45pm and gets you back to Hanoi by early morning.

With this new route, Vietnam Airlines will increase its scheduled services to India to 24 round trips a week across seven different routes, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad.

This expansion comes as Indian visitors to Vietnam jumped by 33% in the first nine months of 2026, showing just how popular the connection has become.