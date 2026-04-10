Vietnamese Vingroup signs MOU exploring $6.5B Maharashtra urban EV projects

Vingroup plans $5B townships, 60,000 EVs

Vingroup plans to explore integrated urban townships with homes, shops, and healthcare centers across 1,000 hectares, with an estimated investment of about $5 billion.

Another $1.5 billion will go into a proposed large-scale electric taxi fleet and mobility-as-a-service platform deploying about 60,000 electric vehicles through GSM India.

The company is also exploring clean energy options with VinEnergo as part of India's push for greener power.

Maharashtra's government is backing these projects by helping with land and fast-tracking approvals, hoping this move attracts even more global partners down the line.