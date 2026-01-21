Vietnam's Vingroup is bringing $3B and big plans to Telangana

Get ready for India's first large-scale electric taxi fleet using VinFast cars. There's also a planned "Vinhomes Smart City" for 200,000 people (with 10,000 jobs), new Vinmec hospitals and Vinschool campuses, a giant solar farm for clean energy, and VinWonders—a sprawling theme park with a zoo and safari.

Why does it matter?

Telangana officials are calling this move "a massive vote of confidence" that will boost jobs and quality of life.

For Vingroup, it's about creating real value on the ground.

Plus, this MoU puts Telangana on the map for global investment—and shows how India-Vietnam ties are getting stronger through bold projects like this.