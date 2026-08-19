Vijay Kedia's Kedia Securities buys 20L Zaggle shares for ₹33cr
Business
Investor Vijay Kedia's firm, Kedia Securities, snapped up 20 lakh shares of Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services, an AI-focused fintech company, for nearly ₹33 crore.
This move came when Zaggle's stock hit a 52-week low, suggesting a possible market reaction.
Zaggle up 17.4% Kedia signals confidence
The day after the buy, Zaggle's share price jumped 17.4%, opening at ₹187.40 and peaking at ₹194.70.
Kedia's investment signaled confidence in Zaggle's AI-driven growth plans.