Vijay Rayapati rebukes Sridhar Vembu over Delhi student protests
Business
Vijay Rayapati, the chief executive officer of Atomicwork, has pushed back against Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu's claim that Delhi's student protests are meant to "plunge India into chaos."
The protests at Jantar Mantar have been growing for three days, with students demanding answers about exam paper leaks and mismanaged tests like NEET.
Rayapati defends students, Gawande tells Vembu
Rayapati says students aren't the enemy: adults who leak papers and then blame young people are the real problem.
He said, "India isn't threatened by students demanding fair exams. It's threatened by adults like you who call them enemies for it."
Even NCP spokesperson Anish Gawande joined in, telling Vembu to "Please sit down."