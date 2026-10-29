Vijay Sankar to head FICCI for 2026-27 after November meeting
Business
Vijay Sankar is set to become the next president of FICCI for 2026-27.
He'll officially step in after the annual meeting this November in New Delhi, taking over from Anant Goenka.
As FICCI's current senior vice president, Sankar already knows the ropes and seems ready for the new role.
Sanmar Group chief with Kellogg MBA
Sankar runs the Sanmar Group (think chemicals, engineering, and shipping) and is an independent director on the boards of TVS Motor Company and Larsen & Toubro.
On top of that, he represents Denmark as honorary consul general in Chennai.
With an MBA from Northwestern's Kellogg School and a background as a chartered accountant, he brings a pretty diverse skill set to his new gig at FICCI.