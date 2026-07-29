Vijay Shekhar Sharma calls AI a once-in-a-generation opportunity for India
Paytm Founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma is pretty excited about AI, calling it a "once-in-a-generation opportunity" for India.
He wishes people would see more of the upside, not just the risks.
Sharma believes that while new tech can feel overhyped at first, its long-term impact could totally transform things here.
Sharma: India can lead AI
Sharma thinks India has what it takes to lead in AI, thanks to government moves like semiconductor projects and the IndiaAI Mission.
He says we need to stay ambitious and protect our progress from global challenges, like heavy data center demands.
Sharma: AI can fast-track India's growth
Sharma also sees AI as a way to fast-track economic and tech growth, much like how social networks changed industries.
He said India must learn from this and use AI as a catalyst to drive its growth.