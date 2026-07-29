Vijayta Nikhil Raheja appointed CEO of K Raheja Group
Business
Big news: K Raheja Group has picked Vijayta Nikhil Raheja as its new CEO.
She's been with the company for 16 years, almost six of those as COO, and now steps up to lead everything from strategy to compliance across real estate, hospitality, and more.
Vijayta shaped governance and advised hospitality
Vijayta has played a major role in shaping the group's governance and business strategies, and has spent nearly a decade advising its hospitality division on growth and branding.
The company's promoters say they trust her to steer K Raheja into its next phase with strong values and fresh ideas.