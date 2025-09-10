Next Article
Vikram Solar shares soar 13% on record quarterly profit
Vikram Solar's shares shot up 13% on Wednesday, reaching ₹408 after the company posted a huge 484% jump in net profit for April-June 2025, hitting ₹133 crore.
Revenue also climbed 80% to ₹1,134 crore.
This marks the third day of gains for the stock, as investors seem excited by strong policy support and growing demand for clean energy.
The company's profit margins improved too
The company's profit margins improved too, with EBITDA margin rising to 21.4%.
Vikram Solar locked in a major order from L&T Construction—336 MW of advanced N-type solar modules headed for Gujarat.
Their order book now stands at a solid 10.96 GW, showing how they're becoming an even bigger player in India's push for renewable energy.