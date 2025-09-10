Vikram Solar shares soar 13% on record quarterly profit Business Sep 10, 2025

Vikram Solar's shares shot up 13% on Wednesday, reaching ₹408 after the company posted a huge 484% jump in net profit for April-June 2025, hitting ₹133 crore.

Revenue also climbed 80% to ₹1,134 crore.

This marks the third day of gains for the stock, as investors seem excited by strong policy support and growing demand for clean energy.