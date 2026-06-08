Vinay Kumar proposes 'Making in Russia for India' joint ventures
India's ambassador to Moscow, Vinay Kumar, just pitched a fresh idea: "Making in Russia for India."
The goal? Team up with Russia to produce essentials like fertilizers and minerals through joint ventures.
This move is designed to secure steady exports for India and hit the ambitious $100 billion trade target set by PM Modi and President Putin last year.
Russia urea plant to supply India
A big highlight is a joint urea plant in Russia that'll supply 2 million tons yearly to India.
Kumar also wants to tap into Russia's resources and use India's workforce (right now, there are about 100,000 Indian workers in Russia).
He stressed building new factories and strong supply chains, plus using India's digital strengths to make trade smoother.
If all goes well, this could boost both countries' economies and open doors for other nations too.