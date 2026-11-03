Vinay Singh leaves Fireside Ventures pursuing agentic commerce, consumer AI
Business
Vinay Singh, who helped launch Fireside Ventures back in 2017, is leaving the VC firm after almost 10 years. He says he's excited to dive into "agentic commerce" and AI-driven consumer tech.
Singh's move follows a wave of senior leaders at Indian VC firms stepping away to chase fresh ideas and new opportunities.
Fireside Ventures raises $253 million fund
Fireside Ventures raised $253 million for its latest fund, with big names like ADIA and L'Oreal backing it. The firm is known for supporting brands like Fixxly and Samosa Singh.
Singh's exit lines up with other high-profile departures across India's VC scene, showing how investors are eager to explore new trends beyond their current roles.