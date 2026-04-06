Vinay Tonse becomes YES Bank MD CEO, outlines 4 pillars
Business
Vinay Tonse just stepped in as YES Bank's new MD and CEO, and he is focusing on four main pillars: people, products, processes, and technology.
He wants to boost employee growth and engagement while making sure the bank's products actually fit what customers need today.
Vinay Tonse to digitize YES Bank
Tonse also plans to make operations smoother and ramp up YES Bank's digital game to stay ahead.
With more than 30 years of experience, including top roles at SBI, he brings a steady hand.
Backing from big names like Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and SBI means the bank has strong support as it works toward recovery and growth.