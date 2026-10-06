Vinci raises $250 million at $1.5B valuation to expand chip simulations
Business
Vinci, a Palo Alto startup that helps design chips for AI by simulating how hardware handles heat, just raised $250 million, pushing its value to $1.5 billion.
The company is now moving beyond just thermal simulations and plans to offer full system simulations as chip designs get more complex.
Vinci to scale pilots and hiring
With this funding, Vinci will ramp up hiring, cover computing costs, and branch out into new areas like vibration testing and electromagnetics.
CEO Hardik Kabaria shared that they're scaling from two pilot projects to 20 using their core AI model.
Backers include Advent, Temasek, Xora Innovation, Eclipse, Khosla Ventures, and Madrona.