Vineet Nayyar warns companies should not fire employees over AI
Vineet Nayyar, former HCL Technologies CEO, isn't a fan of companies letting people go just because of AI.
In his book Humans First, Machines Second, he reminds leaders that real progress comes from human effort, not just tech upgrades.
He urges businesses to stop treating employees like "Humans are not a commodity to be thrown to dogs." and focus on helping them grow.
Nayyar says AI is a tool
Nayyar compares AI to tools like calculators or the internet: useful for solving problems but not meant to take over jobs.
He encourages smaller companies to use AI smartly but says big firms are slow to adapt because they're stuck in old ways.
As Nayyar puts it, "Human beings need to be inspired to climb Mount Everest every day. Instead of measuring productivity, find ways to inspire them, motivate them, invert the organization, have appraisal done by employees like in HCL, that's the magic trick, it's not AI, it's not a finance guy, or analyst."