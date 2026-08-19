Vineet Rai charts Aavishkaar's $1.3 billion rural transformation and expansion
Business
Vineet Rai, founder and Vice Chairman of Aavishkaar Group, opened up about his 25-year journey of mixing business with social good.
What started as small bets on underserved entrepreneurs has grown into a $1.3 billion group focused on making real change in India's villages.
Now, he's setting his sights higher, with big plans for the future.
Aavishkaar shifts capital to deep tech
Rai says over half of Aavishkaar's capital is now focused on deep tech, and AI and deep tech are becoming central to its next phase, aiming to boost financial access and power up rural communities.
The goal? Reach $10 billion by 2035.
He also points out that grassroots entrepreneurs aren't just hustling to survive anymore, they're dreaming bigger: how India's rural entrepreneurs and aspirations have changed.