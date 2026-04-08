Vingroup $8.5B Maharashtra investment expected to create nearly 25,000 jobs

Smart townships, EV mobility and tourism

Vingroup plans to develop smart townships for about 200,000 people across 2,700 acres: think modern living with international-standard schools and hospitals (under their Vinschool and Vinmec brands).

On the mobility front, get ready for electric taxis and a mobility-as-a-service platform, plus a big push for electric-vehicle charging stations through V-Green.

There's also a major solar power project lined up and an international-level theme park, zoo, and safari, all aiming to make Maharashtra greener and more fun while opening up thousands of fresh opportunities.