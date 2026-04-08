Vingroup $8.5B Maharashtra investment expected to create nearly 25,000 jobs
Big news for Maharashtra: Vietnamese giant Vingroup is bringing in $8.5 billion over the next two years to boost electric mobility, build smart townships, and ramp up tourism.
This move is expected to create nearly 25,000 new jobs and was officially signed off by state officials on April 8, 2026.
Smart townships, EV mobility and tourism
Vingroup plans to develop smart townships for about 200,000 people across 2,700 acres: think modern living with international-standard schools and hospitals (under their Vinschool and Vinmec brands).
On the mobility front, get ready for electric taxis and a mobility-as-a-service platform, plus a big push for electric-vehicle charging stations through V-Green.
There's also a major solar power project lined up and an international-level theme park, zoo, and safari, all aiming to make Maharashtra greener and more fun while opening up thousands of fresh opportunities.