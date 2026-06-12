Vinod Khosla warns AI could do 80% of paid work
Vinod Khosla, a big name in tech investing, says AI might soon be able to do 80% of the work people get paid for today.
He's worried this could mean a lot of jobs disappear and most of the money from AI will end up with investors, not everyday workers.
Vinod Khosla proposes AI work taxes
Khosla is calling for new tax rules to help balance things out. He suggests ending special tax breaks for investors after 2028 and adding taxes on AI-powered work like robots and computer processing.
In his view, these changes could raise hundreds of billions each year to support people whose jobs are replaced by AI, including lower taxes for people earning under $75,000.
He's urging governments to act fast before inequality gets worse, reminding us that "Capitalism operates by permission of democracy."