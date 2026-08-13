Virgin Galactic pauses commercial flights until February 2027 for avionics
Virgin Galactic is hitting pause on its commercial flights until February 2027, stretching the break since its last mission in June 2024.
The company says it needs more time to complete avionics and systems installations on its new Delta-class spacecraft.
CEO Michael Colglazier shared the news during his earnings call, explaining the delay is all about getting things right for future missions.
Virgin Galactic's Delta-class replacing VSS Unity
The Delta-class will take over from VSS Unity, which wrapped up its final flight in 2024 after making history with Virgin Galactic's first commercial mission.
These new ships are designed for faster turnarounds, aiming for a flight rate of 10 or more spaceflights per month by the end of the second quarter of 2027.
Tickets have already been oversubscribed at $750,000 each, and prices look set to climb as demand grows.
Virgin Galactic posts nearly $56 million loss
Even though Virgin Galactic reported nearly $56 million loss in Q2 2026, they're optimistic about turning things around in 2027.
Each Delta-class spacecraft is expected to fly up to 500 missions over its lifetime, helping the company grow and stay competitive in space tourism.