Virgin Media O2 plans staff cuts in £800m cost-cutting drive

To save about 30% on wages over the next two years, Virgin Media O2 will lean more on artificial intelligence for customer service, network planning, and fault management.

The company is also pausing its full-fiber network upgrade for now and may team up with other providers like BT's Openreach to expand coverage.

CEO Lutz Schuler says these changes are tough but necessary.

Lutz Schuler said, "Standing still and doing what we've always done is not an option and while many of these decisions are tough, they are necessary for our future success and growth."