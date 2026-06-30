Virtuoso Music enters India, partnering with artists across 4 languages

Virtuoso Music pledges artist 1st partnerships

The company says it's all about putting artists first and building real, long-term partnerships. Releases are lined up for early 2027 across multiple Indian languages.

As Andrew Smith from Virtuoso puts it, they want to tap into India's rich musical culture and "build something of real and lasting value together."

Sahaj Miya adds that the goal is simple: artists should be directly rewarded for their work. With streaming booming in India's young crowd, Virtuoso seems ready to make some noise.