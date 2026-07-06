Virtuoso Music launches India office July 6, 2026 to back artists
Business
Virtuoso Music, a U.K.-based label, just set up shop in India as of July 6, 2026, its first step into South Asia.
Their focus? Putting artists first with support for music production, rights management, artist development, and distribution.
They're already working on tracks in Hindi, Punjabi, Tamil, and Telugu, with new releases lined up for early 2027.
Virtuoso offers larger artist revenue shares
Virtuoso wants to build long-term partnerships by giving artists a bigger share of their own success.
The Indian music market is booming, expected to hit ₹75 billion by 2028, and the label is also looking at managing older catalogs and teaming up with brands.
Keep an eye out: their first artist collaborations will be announced soon.