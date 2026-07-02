Visa announces India as top market for tokenized card payments
Business
India just hit a major milestone: it's now the world's top market for tokenized online card payments, with over 900 million tokens in use (more than half of them from Visa).
This was announced by Suresh Sethi, Visa's Group Country Manager for India and South Asia, during the launch of Visa's new Payment Passkey in Mumbai.
Visa payment passkey skips OTPs
Sethi credits India's strong digital payment scene and efforts like UPI for making tokenization so widespread.
He also gave a nod to the Reserve Bank of India for its forward-thinking rules that keep digital payments secure.
The big news from Visa: its new Payment Passkey will let you skip OTPs and use your fingerprint or face instead, making online shopping both safer and simpler.