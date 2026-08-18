Visa brings new premium card tiers for affluent Indian customers

The Visa Infinite Private tier will be available on an invitation-only basis, specifically targeting ultra-high-net-worth individuals.

This exclusive offering is part of Visa's strategy to cater to the top end of the affluent segment with bespoke services and exclusive access.

The move comes as the number of Indians earning over ₹10 lakh annually has grown from 6.9 million to 13 million in recent years, according to a whitepaper by Visa's India's Affluent Economy 2025-2026.