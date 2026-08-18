Visa brings new premium card tiers for affluent Indian customers
What's the story
Visa has expanded its premium card portfolio in India with the launch of two new tiers: Visa Infinite Privilege and Visa Infinite Private. The move comes as part of a three-level Visa Infinite portfolio, which also includes the existing Visa Infinite offering. The expansion is aimed at catering to India's growing affluent consumer segment, which has seen a significant rise in high-income earners over recent years.
Exclusive access
Visa Infinite Private tier by invitation only
The Visa Infinite Private tier will be available on an invitation-only basis, specifically targeting ultra-high-net-worth individuals.
This exclusive offering is part of Visa's strategy to cater to the top end of the affluent segment with bespoke services and exclusive access.
The move comes as the number of Indians earning over ₹10 lakh annually has grown from 6.9 million to 13 million in recent years, according to a whitepaper by Visa's India's Affluent Economy 2025-2026.
Tiered benefits
Segmentation part of a larger trend in premium card market
The three tiers in the Visa Infinite portfolio will come with different levels of benefits and access.
The existing Visa Infinite tier will focus on everyday, travel, and lifestyle benefits. On the other hand, the new Visa Infinite Privilege tier will offer broader access and curated experiences.
This segmentation is part of a larger trend in the premium card market where banks and payment networks are targeting customers based on their spending capacity and demand for premium services.
Market alignment
Visa aligns premium offerings with changing consumer spending
The expansion of the Visa Infinite portfolio also includes programs related to travel, dining, sports, and wellness.
This is in line with Visa's strategy to align its premium card offerings with the changing spending patterns of affluent consumers.
The company has noted that 70% of wealthy Indian consumers now seek more personalized and exclusive experiences.
With these new tiers, Visa hopes to meet this demand across India, including regions beyond major metropolitan centers.