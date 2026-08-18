Visa launches 2 Visa Infinite tiers targeting affluent Indians
Business
Visa just rolled out two new premium cards: Visa Infinite Privilege and the invite-only Visa Infinite Private.
These join the existing Visa Infinite to form a three-tier lineup aimed at India's growing group of affluent spenders.
Visa cards target personalized demand
Both new tiers are packed with perks across travel, dining, wellness, and sports.
According to Visa's India's Affluent Economy 2025-2026 whitepaper, 70% of wealthy Indian consumers now want more personalized and exclusive experiences.
With these launches, Visa is hoping to meet that demand, not just in big cities but also in regions increasingly spread beyond the country's major metropolitan centers.